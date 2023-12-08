WCCOA and Subaru: Share the Love

In celebration of the 2023 Subaru Share the Love® Event, WCCOA is partnering with Great Lakes Subaru (Findlay, OH) and Yark Subaru (Toledo, OH) to deliver Holiday Meals and smiles.

About Wood County Committee on Aging

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives. For information on meals, programs, or services please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.

WHAT: As part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers will donate a minimum of $300 to charity, like Meals on Wheels, for every new vehicle leased or sold from November 16, 2023, to January 2, 2024. Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than 4.3 million meals and helped provide friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country. For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.

WHERE: On Thursday, December 14th WCCOA will be serving their annual holiday luncheon, which will include Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Baked Carrots, Mandarin Orange Salad, and Pie to older adults throughout Wood County. Great Lakes Subaru will be providing a new Subaru and a driver for the day to deliver these hot, nutritious lunches throughout the North Baltimore, OH area and Yark will be doing the same out of our Perrysburg Site.

VISUALS: The Great Lakes crew will meet the trained WCCOA volunteer at the Westhaven apartment complex (220 Sprigg St, North Baltimore) at 11 am on Thursday, December 14th to deliver meals throughout the North Baltimore area. In addition, Yark will be meeting our volunteer at the Perrysburg Senior Center (140 W. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg) at 11 am on that day.