WCCOA and Subaru “Sharing the Love”

Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. joins Meals on Wheels America and Subaru of America, Inc. in Sharing the Love this Holiday Season

Bowling Green, OH (November 2021) –Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) is proud to announce that it will be participating in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign. From November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.

“This is the eleventh year WCCOA has partnered with area Subaru dealerships for this event. With the help of Subaru and MOWA we are able to raise awareness of the importance of a hot, home delivered meal and daily well check to our frail, older population. These meals and drivers provide nourishment and a “safe” daily, socially distanced, visit to the older adults we serve,” said Angie Bradford, WCCOA’s Director of Food Service.

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like WCCOA will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state. WCCOA has partnered with both Great Lakes Subaru in Findlay and Yark Subaru in Toledo to raise awareness for the popular year-end sales and giving event.

“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 14th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.5 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”

Over the last 13 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $225 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.

By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event and selecting Meals on Wheels as your charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to older adults throughout Wood County.

For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/ sharethelove.