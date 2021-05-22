WCCOA Announces 2021 Poetry Contest Winner

The Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA) would like to announce the winner for the 15th Annual Poetry Contest. Submissions were accepted from Wood County residents 50 years of age and over, with a theme of “Your Legacy”. A total of 13 poems from 9 authors were submitted, and a BGSU writing professor read the poems and selected a winner and an honorable mention.

Cindy Adcock from Bowling Green received first place with her poem entitled “The Legacy of Kindness” winning a $50.00 gift card sponsored by Bowling Green Manor.

Cindy has been writing poetry for about 10 years, but had not previously entered the WCCOA poetry contest. She typically writes on growing up, the garden and other topics. “I’m not a gardener, but I know how to describe a tomato,” Cindy said. She wrote her poem specifically for the poetry contest, wishing to convey her daughter Amy’s legacy after committed suicide. When speaking about winning the contest, Cindy said, “I knew my poem would be the best. What I didn’t know is if the connection of kindness and my daughter killing herself would be too jarring for other people.”

Honorable Mention was awarded to Dru Cunninham with the poem “Thoughts on Leaving”. Congratulations to Cindy and Dru and thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest. We received many fantastic entries and look forward to more next year.

All of the submitted poems can be read on the WCCOA blog at: https://woodcountycommitteeonaging.blogspot.com/

WINNING POEMS ARE INCLUDED BELOW IN THEIR ENTIRETY:

The Legacy of Kindness

By Cindy Adcock

WINNING POEM

My Grandmother was kind.

My Mother was kind.

I used to be kind, but I’m not any more.

I’m too old. I’m too tired.

I’m 68, I don’t like it.

Soon 69, but no better.

And 70, who wants to be a zero?

Maybe 71, maybe I’ll be kind again when I’m 71.

My Amy used to be kind, but she’s not any more.

She killed herself when she was 22.

She’ll never be 71, she’ll never be kind again.

My Amy used to be kind to Ashley, and Ashley remembered.

She named her baby “Amy,” in memory of my Amy’s kindness.

——

Thoughts on Leaving

By Dru Cunningham

HONORABLE MENTION

Inside of me is a story,

All the memories of my life,

A picture of all the events

Excitement…contentment…unwelcomed strife.

What shall I leave behind,

A story or a song?

Many things done “right”?

Or lots of things done “wrong”?

My legacy lives on

In the people that I know,

A living, moving stream,

A river with a flow.

Perhaps, the best I might leave

That I think of, might be,

An unwritten, continuing,

Story of…

Good times and laughter,

In spite of a fall,

A generous heart and caring strength

To answer the call;

To leave a mark on the world

That I did some good,

Just to be remembered

When I did what I could.

That the time I spent here

Was used in such a way

That I appreciated people,

And was thankful for a simple, ordinary day.

May I leave this world

Having shared a gift from above,

That my journey on earth

Chose the pathway of Love.