WCCOA: Art Exploration Event

Bowling Green, OH (September, 2023) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will host an evening of “Art Exploration” designed to enhance self-expression, emotional exploration and inspire creativity. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 3 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green. Instruction and guidance will be provided by Art Therapist, Kaitlyn Harden.

This event is designed to create an opportunity for self-exploration and interaction through participation in several art stations. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in 4 stations include ink marbling. Throughout the event you will have a chance to enjoy a sparkling drink and partaking in the charcuterie board while moving through the stations. This event is open to community and is a great opportunity to create unique art work to share as gifts for the holidays. Event is sponsored by Genacross Lutheran Services and facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P.

If you are an interested in registering for this session, please call the Programs Department to register at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email [email protected]

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net