WCCOA: CARE COMPASS PROJECT TO CONTINUE VIRTUALLY

Bowling Green, Ohio (August, 2020) – The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers. Care Compass is a place to gather together and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session, focusing on care choices, will be held virtually using Zoom on Wednesday, September 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Ann Schreiner, a regular participant of the Care Compass Project, is a caregiver for her 87-year-old mother who has mild dementia. Ann’s biggest hurdle to caregiving has been having patience and learning to respond with kindness when her mother is demanding and/or confused. “One Care Compass session in particular discussed being kind to yourself during these difficult situations”, Ann said. “It has been a great resource to connect with other people who are going through the same things.”

The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers but requires pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net Zoom login information will be given upon registration.

Lunch sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green will be delivered to your home by WCCOA to those Wood County residents registered for the session.

AGENDA:

11:00 a.m. Beth Boltz, Golden Care Partners and Katie Clark, Brookdale Senior Living will discuss the differences in home care and placement.

11:45 a.m. Missy & Len Kinor, Oasis Senior Care Advisors: “It’s okay to place your loved one.” Strategies on placement techniques and choosing the appropriate care level.

The final Care Compass session for 2020 is scheduled for November 4.

The CARE Compass Project is sponsored and brought to the community by: Brookdale of Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging, BGSU Optimal Aging Institute, Golden Care Partners, Ohio Living Home Health and Wood County Hospital.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.