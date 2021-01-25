WCCOA CARE COMPASS PROJECT TO CONTINUE VIRTUALLY

Bowling Green, Ohio (January 21, 2021) – The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and those who may be caregivers in the future. Care Compass is a place to gather information and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session, focusing on isolation and its impact on health, will be held virtually using Zoom on Wednesday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m.

The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers but requires pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net Zoom login information will be given upon registration.

Lunch sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green will be delivered to your home by WCCOA to the first 20 Wood County residents registered for the session.

AGENDA:

11:00 a.m. Combating Isolation Through Technology: Critical Signal Technologies seeks to empower older adults, people with disabilities, and those battling chronic illness to live independently and with dignity. Learn how designed technology strives to meet human care with compassion and support. Jamie Jones, Critical Signal Technologies, A Best Buy Health Company.

11:45 a.m. Panel Discussion on Community Resources to Create Connections and Support While Being Isolated: This session will provide you with access to various resources to help you remain in your home safely, healthily and happily. Long Term Care information will also be provided. Community information by Jessica Ricker, LSW, WCCOA. Home Health information by Ali Longmore, LSW, Ohio Living Home Health.

The CARE Compass Project is sponsored and brought to the community by: Brookdale of Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging, Golden Care Partners, Ohio Living Home Health and Wood County Hospital.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.