WCCOA “CARE COMPASS PROJECT” TO CONTINUE VIRTUALLY

Bowling Green, Ohio (May 19, 2020) – The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers. Care Compass is a place to gather together and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session will be held virtually using Zoom on Wednesday, June 3 at 11:00 a.m.

The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers but requires pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing [email protected] Zoom login information will be given upon registration.

Lunch sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green will be delivered to your home by WCCOA to those Wood County residents registered for the session.

AGENDA:

11:00 a.m. Michelle Richards, OT will discuss how to avoid falls in the home. Falls put you at risk of serious injury. Prevent falls with these simple fall-prevention measures, from reviewing your medications to hazard-proofing your home.

11:45 a.m. Angie Holt-Parks, PTA with Progressive Therapy Alternatives, will discuss exercises and techniques on what to do when a loved one falls. Angie will provide an opportunity to gather information for a future balance screening.

Remaining Care Compass dates for 2020 are scheduled for September 2 and November 4.

The CARE Compass Project is sponsored and brought to the community by: Brookdale of Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging, BGSU Optimal Aging Institute, Golden Care Partners, Ohio Living Home Health and Wood County Hospital.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.