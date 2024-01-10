WCCOA Caregiver Support Groups to Meet Monthly

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. will be holding two support groups for caregivers each month. These groups will be facilitated by Caleb Johnson, LSW. These two groups aim to create a space for caregivers to openly share and support each other’s journey through caregiving.

The first group will be held at the Wood County Senior Center at 140 S. Grove Street in Bowling Green every second Tuesday of each month from 2:30pm to 3:30pm.

The second group will be held at the Perrysburg Area Senior Center at 140 West Indiana Avenue in Perrysburg on the fourth Thursday of each month from 10am to 11am. Participants are asked to pre-register by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935 and requesting Caleb Johnson, LSW at extension 1012.

About the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc

The Wood County Committee on Aging was founded in September of 1973, as is dedicated to the planning and development of programs and services that will allow older adults of Wood County to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. As Ohio first nationally accredited senior center, the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc is working to encourage older adults to enjoy, enrich and explore this season of life.