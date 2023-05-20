WCCOA Celebrates Older Americans Month – FREE Concert – Monday

Wood County Committee on Aging to Celebrate Older Americans Month on Monday, May 22 with an outdoor concert.

Established in 1963, Older Americans Month (OAM) is celebrated every May. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), OAM is a time for us to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.

This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.

This May, join us as we recognize the 60th anniversary of OAM and challenge the narrative on aging. Here are some ways we can all participate in Aging Unbound:

Embrace the opportunity to change. Find a new passion, go on an adventure, and push boundaries by not letting age define your limits. Invite creativity and purpose into your life by trying new activities in your community to bring in more growth, joy, and energy.

Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge, which provides insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply. Continue to grow that knowledge through reading, listening, classes, and creative activities.

Stay engaged in your community. Everyone benefits when everyone is connected and involved. Stay active by volunteering, working, mentoring, participating in social clubs, and taking part in activities at your local senior center or elsewhere in the community.

Form relationships. As an essential ingredient of well-being, relationships can enhance your quality of life by introducing new ideas and unique perspectives. Invest time with people to discover deeper connections with family, friends, and community members.

The Wood County Committee on Aging will celebrate Older Americans month by highlighting an older adult from each of our eight senior centers showcasing many positive aspects of aging. WCCOA will honor these older adults at our concert on Monday, May 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Wooster Green Gazebo 100 South Church St., Bowling Green (rain location the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green).

The concert will feature the band “Bliss” a quintet of women who have stepped outside the box in the Northwest Ohio Music scene. This free concert is open to the community and is sponsored by St. Clare Commons. Bring your lawn chair to join the event. The concert will move indoors if it rains to the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green. For more information about this event call 419.353.5661 or email [email protected]

At the beginning of the concert we will be announcing our successful aging nominees from all of our senior center locations and our three community award winners for the contributions to older adults in honor of Older Americans month. These Successful Aging Individuals promote the essence of aging positively in our communities. The following nominees will receive awards:

Dorothy Cline – (88) Wayne Area Senior Center

Randy Box –(73) Grand Rapids Area Senior Center

Barbara Brauer (81) – Pemberville Area Senior Center

Jeanne Ricard (84) – North Baltimore Area Senior Center

Carol LaBounty (86) – Perrysburg Area Senior Center

Jenny Triggs (78) – Wood County Senior Center

Mike Wagner (82) – Rossford Area Senior Center

Community Awards – Arista Home Health, Tammy Starr PT, Duane Shively