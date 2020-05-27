WCCOA Centers Remain Closed Through June

Based upon the directive from the State of Ohio, all WCCOA Senior Center locations (Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Wayne, North Baltimore, and the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green) will remain closed to the general public through Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

WCCOA will continue to offer our modified services during this time.

On-line programming is being offered via the WCCOA Facebook page and the Zoom meeting platform. For a schedule of these programs and/or additional information, please contact programs@wccoa.net or call the office at 419.353.5661 or 1.800.367.4935.

WCCOA is reinforcing the importance of our participants remaining at home and avoiding large gatherings. We are also encouraging the older adults who participate at the Senior Center congregate dining sites to take advantage of home delivered meals during this time. If you are a Wood County resident (age 60+), in need of home delivered meals or other assistance, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or via email at WCCOA@wccoa.net

WCCOA has put a plan in place for modified operations for services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

This plan calls for the following:

Medical Escort will be provided on a case by case basis (but not for clients who are symptomatic of the virus).

All Senior Center locations will be closed to participants and the general public.

Home delivered meal service will continue.

All home delivered meal participants will receive one (1) hot lunch delivered daily and will be offered a weekly drop of seven (7) frozen meals to reheat for dinner.

Staff and volunteers who will be delivering home delivered meals will not be entering client homes unless absolutely necessary to make the delivery. Staff / volunteers will also be instructed to remain at least 6-feet away from a client if they need to enter the residence. The clients will be asked to have a table/surface near the inside of the door or on their front porch / in their garage for meals to be placed upon at delivering. In order to assure that the client is well, the staff/volunteer will have a visual of the client or at minimum voice interaction through the door.

For those Wood County residents (age 60+) who do not currently frequent a Senior Center in Wood County and who opt to follow the recommendation to remain at home, avoiding crowds and public places, and who may find that they would benefit from participating in the home delivered meals programs, please call WCCOA at 419.353.5661 or via email at WCCOA@wccoa.net for additional information.

About The Wood County Committee on Aging:

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net