WCCOA:  Cholesterol Screening Clinics 

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is currently scheduling their cholesterol screening clinics for May. You must be a resident of Wood County and 25 years of age or older. The cost is $20 for those 60 and over, $25 for those 25-59. These screenings require an appointment and pretest instructions.

The screening panel includes: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), Triglycerides, Total Cholesterol/HDL ratio and a blood glucose level. Results will be immediately available and discussed with clients by a Registered Nurse.

Wood County Senior Center (Bowling Green): 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Wednesday May 4, 2022

Friday May 20, 2022

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Perrysburg Area Senior Center 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Friday May 27, 2022

To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 and ask for the Social Services Department.