WCCOA Continues the Finding Your P.L.A.C.E Program in 2020

Bowling Green, Ohio (February 13, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA), in

collaboration with the Montessori School of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University,

presents Finding Your P.L.A.C.E (Partnered Learning Activities and Connected Experiences). This program

is for community members diagnosed with mild memory loss and those looking to expand their learning

opportunities, provide mentorship, increase socialization and maintain life skills.

Engagement includes group movement exercises, classroom exploration, and opportunities to reflect

and share. Participants will be matched according to their interests and activity kits will be developed for

participants to use at home with their caregivers.

Finding Your P.L.A.C.E. sessions will be held on Tuesdays, March 3, 24, 31, April 21 and May 5 from 9:30

to 11:30 a.m. Training for caregivers and participants will be held before sessions begin. All sessions and

training are held at the Montessori School of Bowling Green (515 Sand Ridge Road). The cost is $50 for

all five sessions.

For more information, contact the WCCOA Program Department at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or

email [email protected]

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services

and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at

(419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net