WCCOA: Cornhole Tournament

Cornhole Tournament designed to support “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Project”

Wood County, Ohio (August 29, 2023) – The Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA), Inc. has partnered with Bowling Green Kiwanis and Bowling Green State University to host a county wide Cornhole Tournament. This tournament is designed to provide an avenue for participants to give back to their communities by supporting a project, providing them an opportunity to win a trophy and to have fun all at the same time. The event is a fundraiser

supporting WCCOA’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Project. This annual project provides holiday gifts to grandchildren (17 and under) who are being raised by their grandparents in Wood County. All gifts are purchased wrapped and delivered to families before the holiday season to ensure they have a blessed holiday.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023 starting at 1 p.m. (estimated tournament time 6 hours). The event will be held at the Wooster Green, 100 South Church St., Bowling Green (parking at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green. Tournament details include a registration fee of $25 (donation) for two-member team; $15 (donation) for single registrant and you will be paired up. The event will not occur if it rains and participants will not be refunded as the event is designed to support this holiday project. All cornhole boards will be provided however; you may bring your own resin bags. This is a double elimination tournament with four divisions: Business; Campus Life; Civic Group; and Community groups. Please note your division your representing when you register for this great event! A trophy will be provided to the winning team in each division. This event will allow you to network and support a great cause all at the same time.





If you’re not in to cornhole but want to support this great fundraiser your can stop by the event. Bring your own lawn chair to watch the event, take part in our 50/50 draw or visit the food trucks. You may enjoy food from the following food trucks: Big Daddy’s Sausage House; The Tamale Guy; The Rolling Lemon; Hot Dog Hut; Gary’s Kettle Corn.



Preregistration is encouraged but walk ons are welcome. To register use this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScdDm4ZQ9DOy_opHBK13lOLy4U94CDtreoJg0FlYzFPDRVUpw/viewform?usp=sf_link

OR if your registering via email BG Kiwanis at [email protected] then drop off registration and payment to WCCOA, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green. Make check payable to BG Kiwanis or pay via Venmo.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives. Many arts-based classes, events, and activities are ongoing across the eight senior centers in Wood County

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net