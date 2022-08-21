WCCOA “Goes Back to the Wild”

Bowling Green, OH (August 19, 2022) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will hold a, “Back to the Wild” event at Wooster Green (the green space/gazebo located across South Grove Street from the Wood County Senior Center) on Thursday, September 1 at 1:30 p.m. All attendees are welcome to park in the Senior Center parking lot. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this special presentation.

Back to the Wild is a licensed Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Castalia, Ohio. Their primary mission is to rehabilitate and ultimately release into their natural habitat injured, orphaned, and displaced wildlife. Through this work, Back to the Wild aims to educate and foster in children and adults an awareness, appreciation, and respect of our natural world.

Back to the Wild will bring along a wide variety of amazing animals to discuss and delight you with. They teach about the incredible birds of prey found in this area of the United States as well as their impact on the environment. They will also include fun facts and tidbits about reptiles, amphibians, insects, and mammals, and important information about habitats, life histories, and more. It is important to Back to the Wild to also get across the message that we can all make a difference. Many injuries wild animals sustain due to human impact are completely preventable.

Back to the Wild works hard to make it fun and interesting for their audience. Come learn and have fun with us! This special event has been sponsored by: CHI Living Communities St. Clare Commons NOTE: In the event of rain, this event will be held at First Presbyterian Church (126 S. Church Street).

For more information call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net Feel free to visit WCCOA website at www.wccoa.net

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net