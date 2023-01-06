North Baltimore, Ohio

Cook Home Delivered – Route Driver – Meal Client Assessor

Cook

(Full Time)

Job Description

Cook for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hours per week position. Responsibilities include preparation of appealing and nutritious meals following all guidelines and procedures of the WCCOA.



Qualifications: Must have a high school diploma/GED equivalent. Minimum two years experience in bulk food preparation. Must complete required ServSafe food safety training. Demonstrate proficiency with basic reading and math functions.



Requires lifting, bending, stooping, reaching, and standing for extended periods of time, and carrying hot pans/trays of food. Must be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds. Must be able to work in kitchen environment with heat and steam.



Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Must be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy. Must possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) records check.



Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and directed to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.



WCCOA, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer





Route Driver

(Part Time)

Job Description

Part-time (30 hour per week) position based at the Production Kitchen in Bowling Green. Examples of duties include: Packaging, prep and delivery of home-delivered and congregate meals, and maintaining cleanliness of vehicle and facility. Requires lifting, bending, stooping, reaching and standing for extended periods of time, and carrying hot pans/trays of food.



Qualifications: Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, a proven record of working harmoniously with older adults as well as colleagues, be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy, possess a valid Ohio driver’s license with proof of auto coverage (state minimum), must have a minimum of 5 years driving experience and a demonstrated ability to operate large vehicles (CDL not required). Successful candidate must successfully complete BMV and BCII background checks.



Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications can be directed to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will continue to be accepted until the position is filled.



Home Delivered Meal Client Assessor

(Full Time)

Job Description

Home Delivered Meal Client Assessor for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hours per week position. Duties include: Conduct initial in-home assessments and reassessments of clients to determine eligibility for receiving home delivered meal services; assist the Director of Social Services to meet contract requirements and quality assurance standards



Qualifications: Associate Degree in Social Work, Gerontology or related field OR demonstrate equivalent experience in related field. Working knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office. Strong organizational skills. Able to work independently.



Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Must be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy. Must possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) records check.



Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and directed to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.



