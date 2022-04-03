North Baltimore, Ohio

WCCOA Job Posting

Cleaner

(Part Time, Evenings)



Cleaner for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 25 hour per week position. Duties include:

performing daily cleaning and upkeep of facilities including floors, windows, and restrooms.



Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED equivalent. Must possess proven organizational skills and be able to work independently or as an active team member.

Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Be eligible for bonding and insurable under

agency policy. Possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance.

Meet the requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete background check.



Applications available at WCCOA, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format

available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and

returned to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.



The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer.