North Baltimore, Ohio

WCCOA Job Posting

Finance Director

(Full Time – Exempt)

Finance Director for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hour per week,

exempt, position. Duties include application of principles of accounting to analyze

financial reports by compiling information, preparing profit and loss statements, and

utilizing appropriate accounting control procedures.

Bachelor degree in accounting, finance or related field. Must have three to five years of

accounting experience. Associates degree in accounting, finance or related field with

work experience may be considered. Knowledge and experience of budgeting and cost

control principles including Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Knowledge of

financial and accounting software applications (Excel and QuickBooks). Ability to analyze

financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections. Must have

good analytical skills. Proven record of working harmoniously and communicating

effectively with the public, colleagues and clients. Must possess a valid Ohio driver’s

license. Must be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy. Must meet the

requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3).



Applications available at WCCOA, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be

accompanied by current resume and returned to the Manager of Human Resources.



Deadline for submission of application 5:00 p.m., May 6, 2022.



The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity

Employer