North Baltimore, Ohio

WCCOA Job Posting

Maintenance Coordinator

(Full Time)

Maintenance Coordinator for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hour per week position.

Duties include: performing daily cleaning and upkeep of facilities, minor vehicle maintenance,

transporting older adults, and other preventative maintenance tasks, as assigned.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED equivalent. Must be proficient with basic computer use including Microsoft

Office. Must possess proven organizational skills and be able to work independently or as an active team

member.

Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Be eligible for bonding and insurable under

agency policy. Possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements

contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete background

check.

Applications available at WCCOA, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format

available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and

returned to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer