North Baltimore, Ohio
April 4, 2022 8:08 am
419-581-9629
Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365
WCCOA Job Posting
Maintenance Coordinator
(Full Time)
Maintenance Coordinator for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hour per week position.
Duties include: performing daily cleaning and upkeep of facilities, minor vehicle maintenance,
transporting older adults, and other preventative maintenance tasks, as assigned.
Qualifications:
High school diploma or GED equivalent. Must be proficient with basic computer use including Microsoft
Office. Must possess proven organizational skills and be able to work independently or as an active team
member.
Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Be eligible for bonding and insurable under
agency policy. Possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements
contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete background
check.
Applications available at WCCOA, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format
available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and
returned to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer