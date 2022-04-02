North Baltimore, Ohio
April 2, 2022 2:45 pm
419-581-9629
Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365
WCCOA Job Posting
Site Manager
(Part Time)
Site Manager for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 20-25 hour per week position. Duties
include: manage daily operations and services of site; develop, schedule and facilitate activities;
completion of all documentation and reports; maintain compliance with all standards.
Qualifications:
Degree in Gerontology, Social Work, Recreation, Business preferred, or equivalent experience in lieu of
degree. Must possess strong organizational skills and must function independently. Be proficient in
Microsoft Office (all components). Be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds.
Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Be eligible for bonding and insurable under
agency policy. Possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements
contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete background
check.
Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format
available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and
returned to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer