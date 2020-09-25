WCCOA Holding Virtual Silver Sneakers classes

Bowling Green, OH (September 17, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) is hosting Silver Sneakers exercise classes virtually using the Zoom platform. The classes, taught by Certified Instructor Sheila Brown, are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. Sessions begin Monday, October 19 and Wednesday, October 21. Sessions are $15 for the six-week session and free to Silver Sneakers Members.

Silver Sneakers is a health and fitness program designed for older adults. Classes are designed for seniors of all fitness levels and led by trained instructors, with the goal to keep you strong in body, mind and spirit. Regular physical activity keeps your heart, brain, bones, muscles and joints healthy. If you have a chronic condition like arthritic, diabetes, or osteoporosis, safe exercise can help you feel better. Plus, staying social is vital to good health.

Please contact the Programs Department of WCCOA to register by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935, or by e-mailing programs@wccoa.net Payment and waiver can be mailed or dropped off to the Wood County Senior Center, 305 North Main St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.