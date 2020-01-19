Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
May 2019
January Start with us
Site Manager PT
Fall 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
Accepting New Patients

WCCOA holds annual meeting

Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. holds annual meeting to install new board members

 Bowling Green, OH (January  15, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) held its annual meeting on Wednesday, January 8th at 1:15 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center.

The five Governing Board members were installed by Bowling Green Mayor, Michael Aspacher. The newly elected Governing Board members are Rick Barker, Paul Herringshaw, John Calderonello, Judith Wahrman, all of Bowling Green; and Nancy Orel, of Perrysburg.

Other returning board members include Roger Anderson and Becky Bhaer.

Pictured (left to right)Back Row: John Calderonello, Nancy Orel, Roger Anderson, George Stossel (Treasurer), Tom Milbrodt (Secretary)
Front Row: Paul Herringshaw (President-Elect), Judith Wahrman, Becky Bhaer, Ben Batey, Eric Myers (President)  (Not Pictured: Rick Barker)

 

Officers were also seated for the 2020-21 term:  Eric Myers, President; Paul Herringshaw, President-Elect; Tom Milbrodt, Secretary; George Stossel, Treasurer; and Ben Batey, Immediate Past President.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

 For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935, or online at www.wccoa.net.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
Rotating Ad
June 2019
February 2017
Watershed Locations January
T and J Jan 2016
NBLS Website