WCCOA holds annual meeting

Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. holds annual meeting to install new board members

Bowling Green, OH (January 15, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) held its annual meeting on Wednesday, January 8th at 1:15 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center.

The five Governing Board members were installed by Bowling Green Mayor, Michael Aspacher. The newly elected Governing Board members are Rick Barker, Paul Herringshaw, John Calderonello, Judith Wahrman, all of Bowling Green; and Nancy Orel, of Perrysburg.

Other returning board members include Roger Anderson and Becky Bhaer.

Officers were also seated for the 2020-21 term: Eric Myers, President; Paul Herringshaw, President-Elect; Tom Milbrodt, Secretary; George Stossel, Treasurer; and Ben Batey, Immediate Past President.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935, or online at www.wccoa.net.