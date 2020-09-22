WCCOA is looking for Caregiver Nominations for Golden Care Awards!

Bowling Green, OH (September 15, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be collaborating with Bowling Green Manor, Briar Hill Health Care Campus, Bridge Home Health and Hospice, Brookdale of Bowling Green, Perrysburg Commons Retirement Center, and Wood Haven Health Care to host the Golden Care Awards in honor of National Caregivers Month. The virtual ceremony will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, November 24 at 2:00 p.m.

A caregiver is someone who provides direct care and tends to the needs of an older adult. This event will recognize the caregiving heroes in our communities and one winner will be awarded in each of the following categories:

Caregivers working in a facility or home care setting (Medical or Professional Staff)

Caregivers working in a facility or home care setting (Support Staff: volunteer, companion caregiver, housekeeper, dietary, salon, activity, maintenance personnel)

COVID Champions who have been working on the front lines during the pandemic

Community Caregiver (nominated by any community member or a facility)

Nominated “Caregiver Heroes” must have been working in a facility/home care setting, or an active caregiver for a family member, friend or neighbor within the last year. Self-nominations will not be accepted. It is encouraged that the person nominating the caregiver provides a thorough explanation of why the nominee is an outstanding caregiver. The panel of judges will base their decisions on the written information provided on the nomination form.

Nomination forms are available online at www.wccoa.net/activities/special-events or by mail, and the deadline for submissions is Monday, October 19. Submit fillable PDF nomination forms and a JPEG photo of the nominee to programs@wccoa.net A 30-second video nomination may be sent in lieu of a written nomination. Information may also be submitted to the WCCOA Dropbox by request. These materials will be used to create a video honoring the nominees. All nominees will receive a certificate, flower, event brochure and their laminated nomination form.

For more information, contact the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Programs Department through the above e-mail or by calling 419-353-5661 OR 800-367-4935.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.