WCCOA is looking for Caregiver Nominations for Golden Care Awards!

Bowling Green, OH (August 21, 2023) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be collaborating with Bowling Green Manor, Briar Hill Health Care Campus, Bridge Home Health and Hospice, Brookdale of Bowling Green, Amea Healthcare, The Willows of Bowling Green and Wood Haven Health Care to host the Golden Care Awards in honor of National Caregivers Month. The ceremony will be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center located at 140 S. Grove Street in Bowling Green on Monday, November 13 at 5:30 p.m.

A caregiver is someone who provides direct care and tends to the needs of an older adult. This event will recognize the caregiving heroes in our communities and one winner will be awarded in each of the following categories:

1. Medical or Professional Care Providers working in a facility or home care setting

(physician, therapist, nurse, STNA, care navigator, social worker, etc.)

2. Support Staff working in a facility or home care setting

(volunteer, companion caregiver, housekeeper, dietary, salon, activities, maintenance, etc.)

3. Community Caregiver

(Someone caring for a spouse, adult child, other family member, friend, neighbor, etc.)

Nominated “Caregiver Heroes” must have been working in a facility/home care setting, or an active caregiver for a family member, friend or neighbor within the last year. Self-nominations will not be accepted. It is encouraged that the person nominating the caregiver provides a thorough explanation of why the nominee is an outstanding caregiver. The panel of judges will choose one winner in each category, based on the written information provided on the nomination form. All nominees will receive a certificate, flower, event brochure and their laminated nomination form.

Nomination forms are available online at www.wccoa.net and the deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 1. You may use the QR code to register or the fillable nomination form and a JPEG photo of the nominee can be submitted to [email protected]

For more information, contact the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Programs Department through the above e-mail or by calling 419.353.5661 OR 800.367.4935.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.