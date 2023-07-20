WCCOA is “Setting Sail for Disaster”…..

Bowling Green, Ohio (July 12, 2023) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA), in collaboration with Bowling Green Manor will create an interactive afternoon upon a mock cruise ship. If you’re looking for a way to test your acting skills and get into character for the afternoon then this event is for you. All attendees will have been invited to set sail on a mock pleasure cruise by Captain Michael Von Ammon. The murder mystery guest list includes a number of the Captain’s friends, family members and business associates, as well as the crew of the Captain’s sixty-foot yacht, the Elizabeth May. Enjoy an afternoon mock cruise with refreshments, appetizers and dancing.

Register for this event in advance to receive your character information ahead of time. Come dressed as your character and be prepared to mingle and act your way through the evening. Use the clues provided throughout the night to figure out the murder mystery that takes place aboard the ship. Registration required as space is limited to the first 25 people. Cost: $15. For more information call 419.353.5661 or email [email protected]

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

