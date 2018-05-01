WCCOA Job Posting

Medical Escort Driver (Full Time)

Medical Escort Driver for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hour per week position. Duties include: transporting older adults to and from medical appointments, assisting clients with scheduling of appointments, and maintaining up-to-date client records.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED equivalent. Must be proficient with basic computer use including Microsoft Office. Must possess proven organizational skills and be able to work independently or as an active team member. Minimum of 5 years driving experience with no moving citations/violations.

Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy. Possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete background check.

Applications available at WCCOA, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and returned to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer