Program and Wellness Specialist

WCCOA Job Posting

(Full time)



Program and Wellness Specialist for the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is a 40 hour per week position. Duties include assisting in the development, execution and growth of exercise and wellness programs for older adults throughout Wood County.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Gerontology, Recreation/Leisure Studies, Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or similar program or demonstrate equivalent experience in related field. Must demonstrate creativity and strong communication skills. Proficient in Microsoft Office (all components). Must be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds.

Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Must be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy. Must possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) records check.



Applications available at WCCOA, 305 N. Main Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and directed to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer