North Baltimore, Ohio

Program and Enrichment Specialist (Full time)

Program and Enrichment Specialist for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hour per week position. Duties include: assisting in the development and execution of programs and implementing ongoing enrichment activities for older adults.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in gerontology, business, recreation, social work or similar program or demonstrate equivalent experience in related field . Must possess strong writing, research, and organizational skills. Must demonstrate program planning skills. Be proficient in Microsoft Office (all components).

Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Must be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy. Must possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) records check.

Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and directed to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer