WCCOA Job Posting

Route Driver

Part-time (30 hour per week) position based at the Production Kitchen in Bowling Green. Examples of duties include: Packaging, prep and delivery of home-delivered and congregate meals, and maintaining cleanliness of vehicle and facility. Requires lifting, bending, stooping, reaching and standing for extended periods of time, and carrying hot pans/trays of food.

Qualifications: Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, a proven record of working harmoniously with older adults as well as colleagues, be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy, possess a valid Ohio driver’s license with proof of auto coverage (state minimum), must have a minimum of 5 years driving experience and a demonstrated ability to operate large vehicles (CDL not required). Successful candidate must successfully complete BMV and BCII background checks.

Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications can be directed to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will continue to be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer.