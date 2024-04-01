WCCOA Job Posting: Route Driver& Site Manager



WCCOA Job Posting Route Driver and Site Manager

Route Driver is a part-time, 25 hour per week position. Examples of duties include: Packaging, prep and delivery of home-delivered meals, and maintaining cleanliness of vehicle/facility. Requires lifting, bending, reaching and standing for extended periods of time, and carrying hot pans/trays of food. Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Site Manager for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 20-25 hour per week position. Duties include: manage daily operations and services of site; develop, schedule and facilitate activities; completion of all documentation and reports; maintain compliance with all standards. Have a Degree in Gerontology, Social Work, Recreation, Business, or equivalent experience in lieu of degree.

Qualifications for both positions: Have a proven record of working harmoniously with older adults as well as colleagues, be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy, possess a valid Ohio driver’s license with proof of auto coverage (state minimum), must have a minimum of 5 years driving experience. Successful candidates must successfully complete BMV and BCII background checks. Be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds.

Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications should be directed to the Manager of Human Resources either at the Senior Center or [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer