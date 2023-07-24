WCCOA: Lifelong Learning

Bowling Green, Ohio (July 19, 2023) – The LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy is a platform of programming offered through the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) in partnership with the Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Optimal Aging Institute. The Academy is designed to enhance Senior Center programming with opportunities for lifelong learning. Academy courses focus on education, engagement and life enrichment and are facilitated by volunteer instructors with a passion for their chosen subjects! Courses are intended to be enjoyable and stimulating for all participants and include opportunities for active learning, critical thinking and social engagement.

The fall semester will run from September to November and will include the following courses:

Þ Adventures In The Spanish Language II Led by Liliana G Rossi, Ph.D., Spanish Literature

Þ Art of Antique Collecting Led by Fern Larking Kao, Antique Collector and Sales Person

Þ Being A Collegiate Athlete Led by Danijela Tomic, BGSU Women’s Volleyball Coach

Þ Bird Migration in Northwest Ohio Led by Educators from Black Swamp Bird Observatory

Þ Cards & Calligraphy Led by Jackie Metz, Cards by Judy Miller

Þ Conversational Sign Language Led by Nancy Scott, B.A. in Deaf Education and Hard of Hearing

Þ County Courts: Juror Selection and Mock Trail Led by Judge Joel Kuhlman

Þ DNA & Forensics Led by Crystal M. Oechsle, PhD. Instructor of Forensic Biology, BGSU

Þ Everything You Wanted to Know About Language

Led by Alice Calderonello, Professor Emeritus of English, and Geoff Howes, Professor Emeritus of German

Þ Fascinating People and Careers

Led by Lex Blanton, Zoo educator, Rodney K. Rogers, Dr. Peter Lalor

Þ Health Tourism for Older Adults Led by Bob Lee, Ph.D., Professor Bowling Green State University

Þ Heart of Caregiving: Hands on Caregiving Training

Led Sara Chambers, BSN, RN, CHPN and Carol Kinsey, Hospice and Palliative Care RN

Þ Hispanic Heritage Culture Led by Liliana G Rossi, Ph.D., Spanish Literature

Þ Lightening the Load: Living with your Treasures Led by Amy Whitacre, Teacher

Þ Mindfulness & Meditation Led by Rebecca Greenwood, Assistant Clinical Professor BGSU

Þ Nutrition and You Led by Laura Brubaker, MFN, RDN LD and Dietetic Interns

Þ Psychology of Marketing

Led by Louisa Ha, Ph.D., Professor of research excellence in the School of Media and Communication

Þ Structured Problem Solving Led by David Drain, Retired Statistician, Intel Corporation

Þ Toledo Museum of Art Gallery Group Led by Michael Coomes and Sally Drier, Volunteer Docents

Þ Travelogue: Australia and New Zealand Led by Bob Rex, Retired Teacher

Þ Travelogue: Southeast Asia

Led by Joseph Jacoby, Sociology Ph.D., Photographer with extensive world travel experience

Þ Writing Boot Camp Led by Joseph Elia, Student, English Department, BGSU

To take part in LivelyU courses, a tuition fee of $20 is required. This tuition payment will give participants access to any courses offered for the calendar year. Payment and registration can be organized through the WCCOA Programs Department by phone at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or by email at [email protected]

Once your tuition is paid in full you can register for fall courses by using the QR code on the back of the brochure or contact the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or email [email protected]

LivelyU course work has been developed by the following committee members: Danielle Brogley, David Drain, Clara Fiori, Carol Kinsey, Dianne Klein, Vivian Miller, Eric Myers, Lynn Ritter, and Jennifer Wagner.

If you would like to share your life skills with others and volunteer as one of our instructors, course managers, or curriculum committee members, please call us at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email [email protected]

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wcoa.net