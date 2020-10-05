WCCOA Mask Project a Success!

Wood County, Ohio – Forty-three skilled community members shared their time and talents to create face masks for community members in Wood County. The project was designed through the efforts of several collaborating partners and arranged by Aetna. Aetna is funding the project and will distribute 1,131 face masks to local HUD housing complexes, shelters, and behavioral health and recovery centers in Wood County. Those volunteering to make masks were given a kit by the Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA) containing instructions, pre-cut fabric and elastic, and thread. WCCOA was awarded $900 from the grant on behalf of Aetna for their supply of masks given to the project.

“During this critical time, we were pleased to team up with the Wood County Committee on Aging and provide support for this project,” said Sara Lajti, Community Development Coordinator, Aetna Better Health. “We are dedicated to helping individuals and families in need in the communities we serve and look forward to more collaborations like this one in the future.”

WCCOA would like to thank the 43 volunteers listed below who together completed 1,206 masks!

Volunteers: Carol Asmus, Susan Bachmayer, Dorothy Beauprez, Bonnie Bowe, Jennie Buckenberger, Larry & Diane Coffelt, Wendy Foos, Linda Frizzell, Barbara Hall, Mary Hannum, Edie Hawkins, Jerry Heckler, Marty Hogle, Laurie Hoyos, Tammy Hubbard, Kathleen Jones, Ann Kellermeyer, Sue Kreienkamp, Carol LaBounty, Jeanne Langendorfer, Pat Limes, Darlene Limmer, Lynne Long, Sue Mannin, Roberta Miller, Peggy Naus, Mary Nelson, Mary O’Connor, Melissa Owens, Pamela Pauwels, Jeanne Ricard, Rita Smith, Sharon Stratmann, Sandy Tosha, Karen Tuttle, Nicki Walters, Helen Warns, Peggy & Jerry Warren, Betty Whitacre, Carol Wymer, Peggy Zeigler

WCCOA would also like to thank Kathy Pereira De Almeida, Kathy Brandt, Ginger Dalton, and Michelle Grigore for donating masks to WCCOA for use by Wood County seniors!

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

