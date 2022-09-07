WCCOA: Medicare 101

Wood County, Ohio –(September 6, 2022) The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is working with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) to ensure our local seniors have all the information they need for this fall’s Medicare open enrollment. A representative from OSHIIP will be presenting a talk at the Wood County Senior Center (140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH) on Tuesday, September 27 at 1 p.m.

Come learn about the recent changes to Medicare and how the October 15 to December 7 Medicare Annual Coordinated Election Period can work for you. Attendees will also get tips on how to enroll for 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare health plan, and will be able to see if they qualify to save an average of $3,900 on their prescription drug costs!

No RSVP is needed for the presentation on September 27, 2022. Please contact the Social Services Department at the Wood County Senior Center by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935 if you have any questions. You may also contact OSHIIP directly at 1-800-686-1578.

About the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc

The Wood County Committee on Aging was founded in September of 1973, as is dedicated to the planning and development of programs and services that will allow older adults of Wood County to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. As Ohio first nationally accredited senior center, the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc is working to encourage older adults to enjoy, enrich and explore this season of life.