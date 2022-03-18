North Baltimore, Ohio

March 18, 2022 3:06 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update

WCCOA Needs Your Input

The Wood County Committee on Aging and MemoryLane Care Services are exploring the possibility of opening an adult day center for individuals with memory loss at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green.  Adult Day Centers provide caregivers with a much-needed break, allow them to continue working and attend to their own needs while giving individuals with memory loss an opportunity to socialize, receive care and participate in engaging programing within a  safe, supportive atmosphere.

MemoryLane Care Services currently offers adult day services at one location in Toledo and has over 30-years experience providing adult day programming in northwest Ohio. We would really like to hear your potential interest in using this service and frank input so we can determine the viability of such services.

To provide input and assist WCCOA and MemoryLane Care Services move forward with this opportunity we are asking that you take a few moment to access the link below and provided your input to six (6) questions:

https://form.jotform.com/220614135843046

For more information, visit www.memorylanecareservices.org  or call 419-720-4940.

Many thanks for taking the time to help us plan for programs and services for the older adults of our community!

Denise C. Niese, WCCOA Executive Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website