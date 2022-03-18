WCCOA Needs Your Input

The Wood County Committee on Aging and MemoryLane Care Services are exploring the possibility of opening an adult day center for individuals with memory loss at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green. Adult Day Centers provide caregivers with a much-needed break, allow them to continue working and attend to their own needs while giving individuals with memory loss an opportunity to socialize, receive care and participate in engaging programing within a safe, supportive atmosphere.

MemoryLane Care Services currently offers adult day services at one location in Toledo and has over 30-years experience providing adult day programming in northwest Ohio. We would really like to hear your potential interest in using this service and frank input so we can determine the viability of such services.

To provide input and assist WCCOA and MemoryLane Care Services move forward with this opportunity we are asking that you take a few moment to access the link below and provided your input to six (6) questions:

https://form.jotform.com/220614135843046

For more information, visit www.memorylanecareservices.org or call 419-720-4940.

Many thanks for taking the time to help us plan for programs and services for the older adults of our community!

Denise C. Niese, WCCOA Executive Director