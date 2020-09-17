WCCOA : Not opening Yet….

The Ohio Department of Aging released the guidelines for reopening senior centers throughout the State of Ohio on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Based upon the requirements / guidelines which must be satisfied in order to reopen the senior centers operated by the Wood County Committee on Aging, it has been determined that the Wood County senior centers will not reopen on Monday, September 21, 2020 as announced by Governor DeWine.

Current requirements / guidelines released by the Ohio Department of Aging in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health require the following to occur prior to reopening:

Requires testing of all senior center staff and volunteers (initial baseline and at least once every other week thereafter).

Requires strategic testing of participants with an initial baseline and at least once every other week thereafter. Note: this is still being clarified as to how many people and demographics.

The State will support the training of the WCCOA registered nurse to conduct the testing (for staff, volunteers, and identified participants, supply nasal test kits, lab capacity, baseline and repeat testing).

All services will be by appointment only once we have satisfied the requirements to reopen.

Based upon the restrictions put in place by the State of Ohio, all WCCOA Senior Center locations (Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Wayne, North Baltimore, and the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green) will remain closed to the general public through Monday, November 2, 2020. The Wood County Committee on Aging will continue working with our local Wood County Health District to ensure our ability to reopen safely.

WCCOA will continue to offer our modified services during this time.

On-line programming is being offered via the WCCOA Facebook page and the Zoom meeting platform. For a schedule of these programs and/or additional information, please contact Programs@wccoa.net or by calling the office at 419.353.5661 or 1.800.367.4935.

We are also encouraging the older adults who participate at the Senior Center congregate dining sites to take advantage of home delivered meals during this time. If you are a Wood County resident (age 60+), in need of home delivered meals or other assistance, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or via email at WCCOA@wccoa.net .

About The Wood County Committee on Aging:

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net