WCCOA Offering Caregiver Support Group

Bowling Green, Ohio (December 29, 2021) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) is offering a Caregiver Support Group at two locations monthly. The Wood County Senior Center support group (140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green) is held the second Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m. The Perrysburg Area Senior Center support group (140 W. Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg) is held the fourth Thursday of each month at 10:00 a.m. The next support group dates will be Monday, January 20 (moved to accommodate the MLK, Jr. holiday) and Thursday, January 27, 2022 respectively.

This group is for anyone providing caregiving assistance to individuals throughout Wood County. The group provides resources, advice on managing caregiver stress, recommendations, and an outlet for caregivers to connect with one another. Please contact Jessica Ricker, LSW in our Social Services Department for more information or to register at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935. Pre-registration is required for this support group and space is limited. Respite is provided at the Wood County Senior Center group for care recipients and should be requested upon registering.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net