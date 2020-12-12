WCCOA Offering Caregiver Support Group

Bowling Green, Ohio (December 9, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) is offering a Caregiver Support Group at the Wood County Senior Center (305 N. Main St., Bowling Green).

This group is held the second Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m. The next support group meeting date will be Monday, January 11, 2021.

This group is for anyone providing caregiving assistance to individuals throughout Wood County. The group provides resources, advice on managing caregiver stress, recommendations, and an outlet for caregivers to connect with one another.

Please contact Jessica Ricker, LSW in our Social Services Department for more information or to register at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935.

Pre-registration is required for this support group and space is limited. Respite is provided for care recipients during the support group and should be requested upon registering.

*Please note: COVID screening questions will be asked of all participants over the phone prior to the start of the support group.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be worn by all in attendance.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net