WCCOA Offering Cholesterol Screenings

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is currently scheduling their cholesterol screening clinics for July. You must be a resident of Wood County and 25 years of age or older. The cost is $20 for those 60 and over, $25 for those 25-59. These screenings require an appointment and pretest instructions.

The screening panel includes: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), Triglycerides, Total Cholesterol/HDL ratio and a blood glucose level. Results will be immediately available and discussed with clients by a Registered Nurse.

Wood County Senior Center (Bowling Green): 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Tuesday July 9, 2024

Friday July 12, 2024

Tuesday July 30, 2024

Perrysburg Area Senior Center 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Thursday July 11, 2024

Friday July 19, 2024

To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 and ask for the Social Services Department.

About the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc

The Wood County Committee on Aging was founded in September of 1973, as is dedicated to the planning and development of programs and services that will allow older adults of Wood County to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. As Ohio first nationally accredited senior center, the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc is working to encourage older adults to enjoy, enrich and explore this season of life