WCCOA Offering Educational Opportunities

Wood County, OH (September 18, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) is offering various educational and enrichment opportunities through their new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). Virtual programs that fall under this umbrella will be recorded and accessible on the agency website and YouTube channel for participants unable to attend the live program.

The aim of the LivelyU VLA is to reduce social isolation, encourage active engagement, and enhance older adults’ abilities to remain at home while Wood County Senior Centers remain closed. LivelyU VLA is planned to continue after centers have opened as well. Sessions will focus on providing up-to-date information on various topics including public health, nutrition, financial planning, book clubs, cultural programming, caregiver education and more.

If you are interested in joining LivelyU VLA programming, contact the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net Past programs can be viewed at http://wccoa.net/video-library/

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.