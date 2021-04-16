WCCOA Offers Diabetes Information Class

Wood County, Ohio – Diabetes Information Class to be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. Join us every other Friday in May and June, starting May 14th 2021 from 12:30 until 2:00pm. Dates will be 5/14, 5/28, 6/11 and 6/25/2021. During this class we will cover general diabetes information including nutrition, label reading, exercise options, tips and more! To be hosted by Denise Kaminski, RN, WCCOA. Advanced registration required!! Space is limited. Please contact Denise Kaminski in Social Services for more information or to register at 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935.

About the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc

The Wood County Committee on Aging was founded in September of 1973, as is dedicated to the planning and development of programs and services that will allow older adults of Wood County to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. As Ohio first nationally accredited senior center, the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc is working to encourage older adults to enjoy, enrich and explore this season of life.