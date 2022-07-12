Program and Outreach Specialist
WCCOA Job Posting
(Full time)
Program and Outreach Specialist for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hour per week
position. Duties include: assisting in the development and execution of programs for older adults and
increasing visibility of, and support for, WCCOA through creative and consistent messages.
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in gerontology, business, recreation, public relations, journalism or similar program or
demonstrate equivalent experience in related field. Must possess strong writing, research, and
organizational skills. Must demonstrate media relations skills. Be proficient in Microsoft Office (all
components).
Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Must be eligible for bonding and insurable
under agency policy. Must possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the
requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully
complete Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) records check.
Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format
available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and
directed to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer.