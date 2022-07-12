Program and Outreach Specialist

WCCOA Job Posting

(Full time)

Program and Outreach Specialist for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40 hour per week

position. Duties include: assisting in the development and execution of programs for older adults and

increasing visibility of, and support for, WCCOA through creative and consistent messages.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in gerontology, business, recreation, public relations, journalism or similar program or

demonstrate equivalent experience in related field. Must possess strong writing, research, and

organizational skills. Must demonstrate media relations skills. Be proficient in Microsoft Office (all

components).

Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Must be eligible for bonding and insurable

under agency policy. Must possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the

requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully

complete Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) records check.



Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format

available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and

directed to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer.