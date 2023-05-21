WCCOA Receives Home Repair Funding

The Wood County Committee on Aging is pleased to announce that Wood County has been chosen as one of three home repair pilot projects funded by the Ohio Department of Aging supporting minor home repair. The other sites are the O’Neill Senior Center in Washington County and United Senior Services in Clark County. Each pilot has been awarded $115,000 for eligible projects completed by May 5,2023 through September 30 , 2024.

Each project will have a cap of $5000 including materials and labor with one repair per household for the duration of this project. Priority will be given to those who are of low to moderate income levels. Eligibility requirement of age 60 and over will be enforced.

For additional information on permissible repairs or to apply for assistance please contact the social services department at the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419-353-5661 or 800 367-4935 or via e-mail at [email protected]

WCCOA is seeking licensed and bonded contractors to complete the permissible repairs on approved projects.

This project is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHL) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $115,000 with 100% funding by ACL/HHS.