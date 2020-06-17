WCCOA SEEKING ASSISTANCE WITH COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROJECT

Looking for a project to keep you busy? How about a project that allows you to give back to your community? The Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA) is seeking individuals to make cloth face masks. The project, sponsored by Aetna and CVS, aims to distribute 500 face masks to local HUD housing complexes, shelters, and behavioral health and recovery centers in Wood County. Those volunteering to make masks will be given a kit containing instructions, pre-cut fabric and elastic, and thread. Kits should be reserved ahead of time.

If you are interested in helping with this project, please call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net

A variety of virtual programming through Facebook and Zoom are being offered by WCCOA as well. Among other programs, WCCOA will be holding a Medications and Diabetes Zoom on June 25 at 10:30 a.m. Virtual programming topics, dates and times are updated weekly on the WCCOA website at www.wccoa.net and on the WCCOA Facebook page.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935, or online at www.wccoa.net.