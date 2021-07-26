WCCOA Seeks Nominees

WOOD COUNTY COMMITTEE ON AGING GOVERNING BOARD SEEKS NOMINEES FOR BOARD ELECTION

Wood County Seniors and Community Leaders are encouraged to become a candidate to serve on the WCCOA Governing Board for a two year term beginning January 1, 2022. Candidates must be Wood County residents and at least 60 years old or community leaders. There are five (5) elected positions open. If you are interested, or know someone who might be, please go to the website at www.wccoa.net to download a nomination form, or contact the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935. Completed forms must be returned to the Nomination Committee Chair, WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402-2424 on or before August 13, 2021.

The Governing Board sets policies and conducts the affairs of the WCCOA. Board members are expected to attend the monthly Board meeting and to serve on at least one committee. Other important Board responsibilities include:

Support the WCCOA mission, strategic planning goals and program activities.

Maintain fiduciary responsibility, including establishing a budget, assuring legal needs are met, and providing stability and viability of the WCCOA.

Attend monthly Governing Board meetings held the second Wednesday of each month.

Attend an Orientation Session for new Board members.

Financially contribute and assist with fund-raising campaigns with the Friends of WCCOA’s annual campaign (based on personal ability) to achieve 100 percent Board participation.

Serve as an “ambassador” for WCCOA to the public at large, encourage understanding of agency programs and challenges, and stimulate participation of seniors 60 and older.

Elections will take place in November with installation and the first board meeting in January, 2022. If you have questions feel free to contact Roger Anderson, WCCOA Nominating Committee Chair at the previously given address.