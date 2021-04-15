WCCOA Senior Services Levy

The Governing Board of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) took action today, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to authorize WCCOA’s Executive Director, Denise Niese to request the Wood County Board of County Commissioners approve a tax levy to be placed on the November 2021 General ballot. The Wood County Committee on Aging is requesting the renewal of the current 0.7 mill levy, with an addition of 0.3 mills. In accordance with Ohio Revised Code, the term of the levy will be five years.

The WCCOA operates eight Senior Centers across Wood County providing essential services to older adults. WCCOA delivered 204,508 meals to homebound seniors in 2020 throughout the coronavirus pandemic. These deliveries also serve as an important daily safety check for the individuals enrolled. Once COVID restrictions are lifted by the State of Ohio, WCCOA will once again provide congregate meals at all eight of the Senior Centers. In 2019 (pre-COVID) WCCOA served 71,089 meals at the Centers. Nutritious, hot lunches provide one-third of the required daily dietary requirement our participants.

Additionally, WCCOA offers round-trip non-emergency medical escort (door through door service), loan of durable medical equipment, social services support from WCCOA social workers and registered nurse, wellness and educational programming, and opportunities for socialization.

This levy renewal with additional millage will ensure that the vital services that Wood County’s older adults have come to expect will delivered for years to come.

This is the first request for an increase in millage since November 2002, when the present 0.7 mill levy was passed by voters by 63.07%. Under Ohio law (ORC 319.301, enacted by HB 920 in 1976), property taxes are reduced so that the real property tax of the average homeowner for voted millage will not be increased as a result of reappraisals or updates. Due to this, the current 0.7 mill levy now collects at 0.57 mills. The requested renewal of the levy, with an additional 0.3 mills, will collect at an effective rate of 0.87 mills. For an owner-occupied home valued at $100,000 the proposed millage will increase a property-owner’s annual taxes by $10.50.

During 2020 the Senior Services Levy supported 63% of WCCOA’s operating budget). The requested renewal, with the addition of 0.3 mills, would generate $3.36 million annually.