WCCOA to Dedicate New Mosaic Art Project

The Friends of Wood County Committee on Aging invites the community to attend the dedication of the new Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA) mosaic project on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 @ 10 am, at the Wood County Senior Center located at 140 South Grove Street in Bowling Green.

This mosaic project, supported by the Friends of WCCOA, designed and created by nationally acclaimed local artist, Gail Christofferson of Animal House Glass located in Tontogany, Ohio. This community-based project involved older adults throughout Wood County, as the ten (10) panels were taken to each of the eight (8) Senior Centers in the County.

The installation of the project in the dining room of the Wood County Senior Center will be enjoyed by the community for decades to come.

The Friends of WCCOA was formed in 2015, as a nonprofit corporation operating as a Section 501(c)(3) for the benefit and support of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. in its mission to improve the lives of seniors in Wood County, Ohio.