WCCOA to hold “Buti Chair Yoga” class

Bowling Green, OH (October 4, 2022) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be holding a Buti Chair Yoga class. The class, taught by Certified Instructor Claire Semer, will be held every Wednesday from October 12 to December 7 (no class November 9,16, 23) at 5:30 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, !40 South Grove St. Bowling Green. This course lasts for six (6) weeks with a $20 fee to participate.

If you are looking to start a new fitness program before the holidays then this is the perfect program for you. Buti is an Indian Marathi word that means “a cure that has been hidden or kept a secret.” Everyone has the power to transform and heal their body from within. Buti Chair Yoga focuses on activating the Spiral Structure of the core to engage the deep abdominal muscles and stimulate the endocrine system. It will aid in balance, strength, flexibility and improve your general well-being. Sign up today and meet us on the chair to set your intentions and feel the energy around you.

Please contact the Programs Department of WCCOA to register by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935, or by e-mailing programs@wccoa.net Payment and waiver can be mailed or dropped off to the Wood County Senior Center, 140 North Main St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.