WCCOA to hold Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop

Wood County, Ohio (February 2, 2022) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) in partnership with the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio will be holding a Chronic Disease Self-Management (CDSM) Workshop at the Perrysburg Area Senior Center (140 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg) on Fridays, February 25 through April 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This 6-week evidence-based course costs $15 and includes a course manual and CD.

During this workshop, you’ll learn how to do more of what YOU want to do, find practical ways to deal with symptoms and challenges, set your own weekly goals, make a step-by-step plan to improve your health, make better eating and exercise choices, understand new treatment options, and discover better ways to talk to your doctor and family. CDSM is developed by Stanford University and licensed by the Self-Management Resource Center.

Please contact the WCCOA Programs Department to register by calling 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net