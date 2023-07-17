WCCOA to hold Diabetes Self-Management Workshop

Wood County, Ohio (July 12 – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be holding a Diabetes Self-Management (CDSM) Workshop at the Wood County Senior Center (140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green) on Tuesdays, August 8 to September 12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. This 6-week evidence-based course costs $20 and includes a course manual and relaxation CD.

During this workshop, you’ll learn how to do more of what YOU want to do, find practical ways to deal with symptoms and challenges, set your own weekly goals, make a step-by-step plan to improve your health, make better eating and exercise choices, understand new treatment options, and discover better ways to talk to your doctor and family. CDSM is developed by Stanford University and licensed by the Self-Management Resource Center.

Please contact the WCCOA Programs Department to register by calling 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email [email protected]

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net