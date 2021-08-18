Bowling Green, OH (August 9, 2021) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be holding a “Matter of Balance” course at the Wood County Senior Center (140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green) every Tuesday from September 14 to November 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. This 8-week evidence-based course costs $15 and includes a manual for training purposes and a certificate upon completion of the course.

Are you experiencing a fear of falling? Are you limiting your activities due to this fear? Are you becoming physically weak? If you answered “yes” to any of these three questions, A Matter of Balance is for you! During this class participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risk at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance.

Please contact the Programs Department of WCCOA to register by calling 419.353.5661 or 1.800.367.4935, or by e-mailing programs@wccoa.net

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

