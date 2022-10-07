WCCOA TO RECOGNIZE VETERANS IN HONOR OF VETERANS DAY

Bowling Green, OH (October 05, 2022) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will honor Wood County veterans 50 years of age and older with a special delivery to their homes. The first 75 veterans registered will receive a velvet poppy pin, yard sign, and a slice of pie delivered on Monday, November 7 between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

If you are a Veteran, or know a Veteran in Wood County age 50 years and older, please call the Programs Department to register at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net

Registration will be accepted until October 28th or until registration is full.

A special thank you to the sponsors of this event. The pie slices have been sponsored by the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Ohio, the yard signs have been sponsored by Amada Senior Care, Devoted Health Plans, Hanneman Family Funeral Homes, and ProHealth.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net